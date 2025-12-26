Curtailing Exploitation: High Court Denies Bail in Fraud Marriage Case

The Allahabad High Court has voiced strong concern over an increasing trend of women being sexually exploited through false marriage promises, emphasizing the urgent need to curb this behavior. The court's remarks came as it denied anticipatory bail to an accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sexual deceit.

In denying bail to Prashant Pal, Justice Nalin Kumar Srivastava stated that Pal had no intention of marrying the victim, instead exploiting her over a five-year period under the pretense of marriage. The court described the crime as highly serious against society and unworthy of any leniency.

The court noted that even though the victim was aware of her actions, she trusted Pal completely. Evidence, including a medical examination, supported the victim's claims of sustained sexual and psychological abuse, compounded by threats with obscene videos from the accused.

