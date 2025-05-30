Left Menu

Social Media Video Sparks Controversy as Journalist and Wife Attempt Suicide

A journalist and his wife from Barkheda accused local officials of harassment in a social media video before attempting suicide. Allegations were made against a magistrate, a panchayat chairman, and a contractor. The couple was hospitalized; ongoing investigations are underway. Accusations include threats and false case implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 30-05-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 08:22 IST
Social Media Video Sparks Controversy as Journalist and Wife Attempt Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A journalist and his wife in Barkheda publicly accused local authorities of harassment in a dramatic social media video before attempting suicide on Thursday. The pair, identified as Israr and his wife, cited ongoing pressure from the Bisalpur sub-divisional magistrate, the nagar panchayat chairman, and a contractor as the reason for their drastic action, police reported.

Speaking to the media, authorities mentioned Israr claimed the conflict began after he published a report exposing alleged corruption within the nagar panchayat. He alleged that the report drew the attention of the Chief Minister's Office, after which he and his family faced intimidation and false legal actions from three individuals he identified as sub-divisional magistrate Nagendra Pandey, panchayat chairman Shyam Bihari Bhojwal, and contractor Moin Hussain.

The couple was rushed to a local hospital where Israr is reportedly recovering, although his wife's condition remains critical. Police have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the accusations while the accused officials have denied wrongdoing, dismissing the allegations as unfounded. The family of the affected couple demands legal action against the accused, citing a history of harassment and threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025