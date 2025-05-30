Social Media Video Sparks Controversy as Journalist and Wife Attempt Suicide

A journalist and his wife in Barkheda publicly accused local authorities of harassment in a dramatic social media video before attempting suicide on Thursday. The pair, identified as Israr and his wife, cited ongoing pressure from the Bisalpur sub-divisional magistrate, the nagar panchayat chairman, and a contractor as the reason for their drastic action, police reported.

Speaking to the media, authorities mentioned Israr claimed the conflict began after he published a report exposing alleged corruption within the nagar panchayat. He alleged that the report drew the attention of the Chief Minister's Office, after which he and his family faced intimidation and false legal actions from three individuals he identified as sub-divisional magistrate Nagendra Pandey, panchayat chairman Shyam Bihari Bhojwal, and contractor Moin Hussain.

The couple was rushed to a local hospital where Israr is reportedly recovering, although his wife's condition remains critical. Police have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the accusations while the accused officials have denied wrongdoing, dismissing the allegations as unfounded. The family of the affected couple demands legal action against the accused, citing a history of harassment and threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)