Amit Shah Promises Unwavering Support for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

Home Minister Amit Shah assured that both central and J&K administrations will ensure all necessary facilities for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. The annual pilgrimage will take place from July 3 to August 9. Shah evaluated security measures and met with locals and BSF personnel affected by recent incidents in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-05-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 08:51 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated the commitment of the central government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to provide comprehensive support to pilgrims during the annual Amarnath Yatra. The pilgrimage to the revered cave shrine, located at a height of 3,880 meters, will begin on July 3 and conclude on August 9.

In a high-level review meeting, Shah emphasized maintaining high vigilance and ensuring seamless logistical support for the yatra. The Home Minister also examined security arrangements and discussed the overall situation in the region.

During his visit, Shah assessed the conditions affecting local communities, particularly in the Poonch district, which faced significant civilian casualties due to recent conflicts. He also visited religious sites and interacted with Border Security Force personnel in affected areas.

