Poonch Imposes Hiking Ban Amid Safety Concerns
The district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir has banned trekking, camping, and hiking in its high-altitude areas for two months, citing safety risks posed by difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions. The order exempts officials and security personnel, with violations subject to legal action.
Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir has enforced a two-month ban on trekking, camping, hiking, and related outdoor activities across its high-altitude regions, an official disclosed on Tuesday.
The decree, issued Monday, cites public safety risks associated with the challenging terrain, harsh weather, and unforeseen hazards in these areas. The order, executed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), follows recommendations from security and field operatives regarding safety in elevated forested regions.
Exemptions are granted to individuals with official permission, security forces, emergency services, and on-duty government personnel. The order mandates strict compliance, with violators subject to legal repercussions, and directs the Senior Superintendent of Police in Poonch to ensure its enforcement.
