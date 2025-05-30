Left Menu

U.S. Plan Pushes for Ceasefire and Hostage Release in Gaza

The U.S. has proposed a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, involving the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. Backed by President Trump, Egypt, and Qatar, the plan aims to stop hostilities and deliver humanitarian aid. Israel has accepted the proposal, awaiting Hamas’ decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:58 IST
U.S. Plan Pushes for Ceasefire and Hostage Release in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has introduced a proposal aimed at a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, seeking the release of 28 Israeli hostages and the remains of 180 Palestinians within the initial week. This initiative involves the exchange of 1,236 Palestinian prisoners and is endorsed by President Donald Trump along with mediators from Egypt and Qatar.

The plan stipulates the provision of humanitarian aid to the region, facilitated by the United Nations and the Red Crescent, upon Hamas' agreement to the ceasefire. As of Thursday, the White House confirmed Israel's acceptance of the ceasefire proposal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has informed families of hostages about the agreement spearheaded by President Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff.

However, the Palestinian militant faction Hamas is reviewing the terms and intends to respond shortly. The proposal also outlines steps for a complete truce, aiming to stop Israeli military operations and redeploy troops incrementally. This move is pivotal, following the breakdown of previous ceasefires due to contrasting demands between Israel and Hamas.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025