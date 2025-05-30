U.S. Plan Pushes for Ceasefire and Hostage Release in Gaza

The United States has introduced a proposal aimed at a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, seeking the release of 28 Israeli hostages and the remains of 180 Palestinians within the initial week. This initiative involves the exchange of 1,236 Palestinian prisoners and is endorsed by President Donald Trump along with mediators from Egypt and Qatar.

The plan stipulates the provision of humanitarian aid to the region, facilitated by the United Nations and the Red Crescent, upon Hamas' agreement to the ceasefire. As of Thursday, the White House confirmed Israel's acceptance of the ceasefire proposal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has informed families of hostages about the agreement spearheaded by President Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff.

However, the Palestinian militant faction Hamas is reviewing the terms and intends to respond shortly. The proposal also outlines steps for a complete truce, aiming to stop Israeli military operations and redeploy troops incrementally. This move is pivotal, following the breakdown of previous ceasefires due to contrasting demands between Israel and Hamas.