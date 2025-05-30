Aid Chaos in Gaza: Desperation, Gunfire, and Humanitarian Struggles

Chaos erupted Thursday across distribution sites in Gaza, as thousands of Palestinians scrambled for limited food supplies. The distribution centres, part of a new US- and Israeli-backed initiative, struggled to manage the overwhelming demand, leading to a frenzied grab-and-go scene described by witnesses.

Amidst the turmoil, Israeli troops reportedly fired smoke bombs and warning shots near one central Gaza site to manage the crowds after the supplies depleted. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, responsible for the initiative, has been criticized amid accusations of mismanagement and clashes with local expectations.

The situation in Gaza remains tense, as limited international aid fails to meet the massive needs of the population. Criticism mounts over the distribution system's potential to exacerbate existing humanitarian crises, heightening calls for a more inclusive and efficient global response.