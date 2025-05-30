In a significant geopolitical move, China inaugurated an international mediation organization in Hong Kong on Friday. The initiative seeks to position Hong Kong as a pivotal hub for resolving international disputes, comparable to key institutions like the International Court of Justice and the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

The formation of this body comes against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions and the global economic ramifications of former U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies. With representatives from countries like Indonesia and Serbia present, along with 20 international organizations, the inauguration was a testament to China's diplomatic ambitions.

Led by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the mediation body aims to handle disputes on various international levels. Some analysts see this as a bid to enhance China's influence in global governance. Despite this optimistic outlook, concerns persist regarding the effectiveness of similar arbitration centers in mainland China.