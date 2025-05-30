Left Menu

Amit Shah Reassures Continued Development in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Tensions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah affirmed the ongoing development in Jammu and Kashmir, initiated in 2014, will persist despite provocations from Pakistan. Shah praised the swift response of the armed forces and emphasized that India will retaliate strongly against threats, ensuring civilian protection and progress in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Poonch/Jammu | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:01 IST
The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated the government's commitment to the development of Jammu and Kashmir, despite recent provocations from Pakistan. Addressing the public from Poonch, Shah assured that the momentum kickstarted in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership will continue unimpeded.

Praising the bravery of the armed forces, Shah acknowledged the sacrifices made during the recent India-Pakistan conflict and lauded the swift evacuation of civilians. He highlighted steps taken to protect civilians, such as constructing over 9,500 bunkers and plans for more to ensure safety in border areas.

In response to Pakistan's recent shelling, Shah condemned their actions as "highly deplorable." He announced a special relief package for affected regions and assured residents of continuous support from the government. Shah also reaffirmed the importance of a strong defense policy, highlighting India's resolve against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

