Justice Served: Life Sentences in Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

The court in Uttarakhand's Pauri district sentenced Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankit Gupta to life imprisonment for the 2022 murder of Ankita Bhandari. The murder occurred at Vanantra Resort, where Bhandari worked as a receptionist. A dispute with Arya led to her being pushed into the Cheela canal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:09 IST
In a landmark verdict, the Pauri district court in Uttarakhand handed life sentences to Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankit Gupta for the grotesque murder of Ankita Bhandari. Presiding over the case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Reena Negi delivered the judgment following a vehement prosecution by lawyer Ajay Pant.

The crime took place at Vanantra Resort in Yamkeshwar, where Bhandari, aged 19 and employed as a receptionist, met her tragic fate. According to reports, an altercation between Bhandari and resort operator Arya escalated, resulting in Bhandari being forcibly pushed into the Cheela canal in Rishikesh by Arya, Bhaskar, and Gupta.

The repercussions of the case rippled into the political sphere as Pulkit Arya's father, former BJP leader Vinod Arya, was expelled from the party as details of his son's involvement emerged. The ruling serves as a resolute message in the pursuit of justice for victims of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

