Alleged Corruption in Mithi River Desilting Sparks Political Storm

BJP MLC Prasad Lad has raised serious allegations of corruption amounting to Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,300 crore in the desilting process of the Mithi river. The claims suggest contract irregularities took place under former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's administration.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police has already registered a case regarding Rs 65 crore in alleged irregularities. Lad questioned the reported silt removal figures provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and claimed the designated dumping sites have been overtaken by construction projects.

Lad further criticized the use of biomining technology, alleging inflated costs and mismanagement while raising concerns about improper royalty payments and inadequate contractor vetting. The controversy has gained attention from Enforcement Agencies, and further investigations are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)