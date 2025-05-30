Left Menu

Alleged Corruption in Mithi River Desilting Sparks Political Storm

BJP leader Prasad Lad accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led government of corruption in a desilting project of Mumbai's Mithi river, alleging an inflated expenditure of Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,300 crore over 15 years. Evidence points towards irregularities in contract awards and misuse of foreign technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:48 IST
Alleged Corruption in Mithi River Desilting Sparks Political Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLC Prasad Lad has raised serious allegations of corruption amounting to Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,300 crore in the desilting process of the Mithi river. The claims suggest contract irregularities took place under former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's administration.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police has already registered a case regarding Rs 65 crore in alleged irregularities. Lad questioned the reported silt removal figures provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and claimed the designated dumping sites have been overtaken by construction projects.

Lad further criticized the use of biomining technology, alleging inflated costs and mismanagement while raising concerns about improper royalty payments and inadequate contractor vetting. The controversy has gained attention from Enforcement Agencies, and further investigations are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025