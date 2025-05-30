Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Kidnapped Toddler Found 200km Away

A two-year-old boy, related to MLA Devendra Patel, was rescued hours after kidnapping. The police arrested three individuals, including family members, demanding a 1.5 kg gold ransom. Eleven police teams were deployed, leading to the safe recovery of the child from Tamia town, 200km from the kidnapping site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:46 IST
Daring Rescue: Kidnapped Toddler Found 200km Away
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a two-year-old boy related to Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Devendra Patel was safely rescued after being kidnapped. The child, taken from Raisen district, was found in Tamia town, 200km away, following swift police action.

The main perpetrator, Arvind Patel, a relative, orchestrated the abduction, demanding 1.5 kg gold as ransom. He, along with two accomplices, has been arrested. Officials launched an extensive search, deploying sniffer dogs and drones, ultimately leading to the child's recovery.

The coordination of 11 police teams was instrumental in tracking down the boy, who has since been reunited with his family. Authorities seized vehicles used in the kidnapping as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025