Daring Rescue: Kidnapped Toddler Found 200km Away
A two-year-old boy, related to MLA Devendra Patel, was rescued hours after kidnapping. The police arrested three individuals, including family members, demanding a 1.5 kg gold ransom. Eleven police teams were deployed, leading to the safe recovery of the child from Tamia town, 200km from the kidnapping site.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, a two-year-old boy related to Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Devendra Patel was safely rescued after being kidnapped. The child, taken from Raisen district, was found in Tamia town, 200km away, following swift police action.
The main perpetrator, Arvind Patel, a relative, orchestrated the abduction, demanding 1.5 kg gold as ransom. He, along with two accomplices, has been arrested. Officials launched an extensive search, deploying sniffer dogs and drones, ultimately leading to the child's recovery.
The coordination of 11 police teams was instrumental in tracking down the boy, who has since been reunited with his family. Authorities seized vehicles used in the kidnapping as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah Faces FIR Over Controversial Remarks
Tragedy Strikes: Teen Shot in Gonda Spurs Police Action
Protests Erupt in Madhya Pradesh Over Minister's Remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi
Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Faces Police Action for Traffic Violations
Court Shields Sonu Nigam from Immediate Police Action Amid Controversy