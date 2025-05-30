Daring Rescue: Kidnapped Toddler Found 200km Away

In a dramatic turn of events, a two-year-old boy related to Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Devendra Patel was safely rescued after being kidnapped. The child, taken from Raisen district, was found in Tamia town, 200km away, following swift police action.

The main perpetrator, Arvind Patel, a relative, orchestrated the abduction, demanding 1.5 kg gold as ransom. He, along with two accomplices, has been arrested. Officials launched an extensive search, deploying sniffer dogs and drones, ultimately leading to the child's recovery.

The coordination of 11 police teams was instrumental in tracking down the boy, who has since been reunited with his family. Authorities seized vehicles used in the kidnapping as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)