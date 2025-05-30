Left Menu

Delhi High Court Demands Immediate Action for Soldiers' Safe Passage

The Delhi High Court has mandated immediate cleaning of the culvert used by 3,000 Rajputana Rifles soldiers in Delhi Cantonment. While a foot over bridge is in the works, authorities must clean the area to ensure safe passage. The court emphasizes daily maintenance during monsoon to prevent hazards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has ordered immediate action to clean a culvert used by over 3,000 Rajputana Rifles soldiers, ensuring safe passage to the parade ground in Delhi Cantonment. The court was informed that the Public Works Department (PWD) has in-principle approval for building a foot over bridge (FOB).

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora emphasized that while FOB construction progresses, the PWD should promptly clear debris, clean the walls, and install block tiles to facilitate safe passage. The inspection photos revealed the hazardous state of the soldiers' path.

The court stressed the urgency of regular maintenance, especially during the monsoons, to prevent inconvenience to the soldiers caused by accumulated mud. It also urged a meeting between the DCP (traffic) and department heads to explore traffic signal solutions to ensure uninterrupted soldier movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

