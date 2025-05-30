PM Modi Showcases India's Power and Strength in Global Arena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a speech in Kanpur, underscored the significance of Operation Sindoor in showcasing the formidable power of India's indigenous weaponry.

Comparing terrorism to a dangerous serpent, Modi asserted the need to eradicate such threats and praised the armed forces for their steadfast response to attacks, particularly the recent Pahalgam incident.

The day also saw Modi inaugurating 15 significant projects in Kanpur, reflecting the government's focus on robust infrastructure development.