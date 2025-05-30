PM Modi Showcases India's Power and Strength in Global Arena
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's military prowess through 'Operation Sindoor,' highlighting indigenous weapons' power. Modi condemned terrorism as akin to a serpent and praised the Indian armed forces for dismantling terrorist hideouts. Additionally, Modi in Kanpur inaugurated multiple projects, demonstrating ongoing commitment to national development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a speech in Kanpur, underscored the significance of Operation Sindoor in showcasing the formidable power of India's indigenous weaponry.
Comparing terrorism to a dangerous serpent, Modi asserted the need to eradicate such threats and praised the armed forces for their steadfast response to attacks, particularly the recent Pahalgam incident.
The day also saw Modi inaugurating 15 significant projects in Kanpur, reflecting the government's focus on robust infrastructure development.
