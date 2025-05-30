Drama at the Border: Fugitive in Dowry Case Apprehended

Nilesh Chavan, suspected of brandishing a gun at Vaishnavi Hagawane's family amid a custody dispute, has been apprehended at the Nepal border, according to local authorities.

The tragic saga began with the suicide of 26-year-old Vaishnavi in Pune, allegedly due to dowry harassment by her in-laws, sparking widespread media attention.

Chavan, a close associate of the Hagawane family, was also named in a police case for failing to properly care for Vaishnavi's 9-month-old child. He was attempting to flee when apprehended.