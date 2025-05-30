Left Menu

Inside Job: Van Courier Heist Unveiled

Four men stole 38 mobile phones worth over Rs 12 lakh from a courier vehicle. Jitender Kumar, arrested, revealed the theft was an inside job involving driver Kuldeep. The phones were dispersed to several locations for resale. Police recovered 31 phones and arrested Jitender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring theft, four individuals allegedly stole 38 mobile phones valued at over Rs 12 lakh from a courier vehicle during its transit from Noida to Delhi's Mahipalpur, authorities reported.

The incident surfaced on April 22 when a complainant noticed the absence of the phones from a shipment of 1,019 handsets. Jitender Kumar, one of the accused, has been apprehended, while three other suspects, including van driver Kuldeep, remain at large.

Police investigations revealed Jitender as a repeat offender and confirmed that the theft was an inside job. During his custody, raids across several locations led to the recovery of 31 stolen phones. The search continues for the remaining devices and absconding suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

