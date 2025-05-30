Govt Issues 2025 Guidelines to Regulate Sale of Walkie-Talkies Online

In a major regulatory move to safeguard national security, protect consumer interests, and curb illegal sales of wireless communication devices, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, has issued new “Guidelines for the Prevention and Regulation of Illegal Listing and Sale of Radio Equipment including Walkie Talkies on E-Commerce Platforms, 2025.”

The guidelines, notified this week, are a response to growing concerns over the unauthorized listing and sale of radio equipment—including walkie-talkies—on online marketplaces. These devices, if operated outside regulatory norms, can interfere with critical communication infrastructure and mislead consumers about their legal usage rights.

The complete guidelines are available on the Department’s website: Click here to access the official guidelines

Background: A Rising Risk

The unchecked availability of walkie-talkies and other wireless communication equipment on e-commerce platforms has raised alarms within the government, especially concerning national security, consumer safety, and regulatory compliance. Investigations by the CCPA revealed that many product listings lacked key disclosures such as frequency ranges, licensing requirements under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and exceptions granted under the Low Power Devices Rules, 2018.

Such omissions mislead consumers into believing that these devices are unregulated and freely usable, while in reality, improper use could result in legal action and technical interference with networks operated by law enforcement, emergency services, and defense forces.

Inter-Ministerial Consultations for Robust Policy

The formulation of the guidelines involved extensive consultations with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The final document reflects key legal, regulatory, and security inputs from both departments to ensure alignment across agencies.

These collaborative efforts aim to bring coherence to how e-commerce entities handle high-risk communication devices, and also provide clarity to consumers and sellers alike.

Key Provisions of the 2025 Guidelines

The new guidelines set out a comprehensive framework with clear dos and don’ts for e-commerce platforms, sellers, and consumers:

Authorized Sales Only Only walkie-talkies and radio devices with Equipment Type Approval (ETA) and operating on permitted frequency bands are allowed for online sale. Mandatory Technical Disclosure Product listings must specify frequency range, power output, and licensing requirements.

Details about applicable laws must be provided to inform consumers. Due Diligence by E-Commerce Entities Platforms must verify seller credentials and regulatory approvals.

Listings without verified frequency and certification information are to be taken down immediately. No Misleading Descriptions Any false or ambiguous claims about legal usage of devices or exemption from licenses are strictly prohibited. Platform and Seller Responsibility Sellers must ensure that the device frequency does not fall within bands requiring frequency authorization from DoT.

Listings must display frequency bands prominently. Enforcement and Penalties Violations are subject to penal action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Platforms may also be held liable for negligence or non-compliance.

Enhanced Monitoring and Past Violations

The CCPA has intensified scrutiny over digital marketplaces. In earlier enforcement actions, it had issued 13 notices against 16,970 product listings on major e-commerce platforms found selling walkie-talkies without valid licensing or ETA certification. These listings violated key consumer rights and posed risks to national communication security.

The guidelines now institutionalize a framework for automated monitoring and takedown, thereby shifting greater responsibility onto the platforms.

Objectives of the New Guidelines

The government has outlined five clear objectives behind these regulations:

Ensuring due diligence by platforms before product listings go live.

Mandating verification of seller credentials and regulatory certification.

Implementing automated monitoring and prompt removal of unauthorized listings.

Promoting consumer awareness through transparent product disclosures.

Enforcing penalties and establishing accountability for both sellers and platforms.

Looking Ahead: A Safer Digital Marketplace

These guidelines are not only intended to ensure compliance with telecommunications laws but also to educate consumers, empower regulators, and foster a safer and more trustworthy e-commerce environment.

As the digital commerce space continues to expand in India, the government is stepping up efforts to ensure that legal frameworks evolve accordingly—especially in areas that impact national security and public safety.

Consumers, sellers, and platforms are urged to adhere strictly to these guidelines to avoid enforcement actions. The government has also hinted at introducing tech-enabled surveillance mechanisms to automatically flag high-risk products listed without compliance documentation.