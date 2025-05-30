Cape Town’s Central Line Reopens, Boosting Jobs, Mobility and Public Transport

In a landmark event for South Africa’s public transportation revival, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has officially re-opened the Chris Hani to Cape Town section of the Central Line, marking a crucial milestone in the government’s efforts to restore affordable and efficient commuter rail service. The reopening forms part of the broader Presidential Rail Project, a national initiative to modernize rail infrastructure and expand access to safe and reliable mobility options for the public.

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy, who officiated the relaunch, lauded the development as a major leap forward for commuters and the broader Cape Town economy. She emphasized that the Central Line is Cape Town’s most vital rail corridor, connecting key working-class neighborhoods like Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to the Cape Town and Bellville central business districts (CBDs).

A Lifeline for Daily Commuters

At its full capacity, the Central Line can accommodate 350,000 of Cape Town’s daily 685,900 passenger trips. Minister Creecy noted that bringing the line back online has immediate and far-reaching impacts:

“A fully recovered Central Line has the potential to drastically reduce traffic congestion and improve mobility for thousands of workers and students. Given that a full 12-car Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) can carry up to 2,400 passengers, the multiplier effect of each trip is substantial,” she said.

The reopening followed comprehensive repairs that included the overhaul of stations, substations, perways, and the Overhead Traction Electrification (OHTE) system, all of which had been severely impacted by vandalism, theft, and illegal occupation.

Gradual but Steady Growth in Rail Traffic

Minister Creecy illustrated the impact of phased recovery using hard data:

April 2024: 53,000 daily passenger trips.

Post-reopening of Philippi and Nolungile stations: increased to 104,000.

By December 2025 (post-Kapteinsklip second line): projected to reach 162,400.

By April 2026: expected to climb to 342,951 daily trips.

The goal is to reach an optimal, high-frequency rail service by 2026–2027, featuring:

Fully restored signalling systems

Train speeds of 90 km/h

A robust digital operations environment

Full compliance with regulatory safety standards

Economic Impact: Jobs and Local Development

The reconstruction of the Central Line is not just about mobility—it is also about job creation and economic inclusion. So far, the recovery project has:

Created over 2,500 direct jobs

Empowered 53 Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs)

Cost approximately R1.3 billion

These efforts have driven local economic upliftment and provided vital income sources for residents in affected communities.

PRASA’s National Rail Revival

The Central Line’s reopening is part of a broader strategy by PRASA to restore passenger rail across South Africa. Out of 40 national service lines, 35 have been revived. The agency’s target is clear:

123 million passenger trips by the end of the current financial year

600 million trips annually by 2030–31

Nationwide, the reopening of previously defunct routes has already boosted total passenger trips to 77 million over the past year, reflecting a strong recovery trend.

In Cape Town, the Southern Line is already 98% re-signalled, and PRASA’s focus now shifts to completing the Central Line’s signalling by 2026/27, which will allow service frequency to increase from the current two trains per hour to a target of six trains per hour.

Overcoming Adversity: Security and Infrastructure

The return of the Chris Hani–Cape Town segment is particularly noteworthy considering the numerous challenges PRASA and government partners faced. Widespread vandalism, infrastructure decay, and the illegal occupation of rail corridors had rendered large portions of the Central Line unusable for years.

Minister Creecy emphasized that the successful rehabilitation reflects not only engineering and logistical excellence but also multi-stakeholder cooperation involving:

National, provincial, and local government

Law enforcement agencies

Community organizations

“Today, we experienced firsthand a safe, modern, and reliable rail corridor that re-connects people to opportunity, education, and employment,” she remarked after riding the train from Chris Hani Station to Cape Town Station.

Future Vision: Inclusive Mobility

The Minister reaffirmed that reliable and affordable public transport is fundamental to South Africa’s vision of equitable economic development. As rail services continue to recover, more working-class citizens are gaining access to city centers, educational institutions, and job markets.

The government is committed to creating an integrated, safe, and efficient mobility environment, and the Central Line’s return is a testament to that commitment. With public-private collaboration, technological upgrades, and a strong focus on maintenance and security, South Africa’s rail future is regaining its strength—carriage by carriage.