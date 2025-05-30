Intense Scrutiny: Trump Administration Targets Harvard with Visa Vetting

The United States is tightening its scrutiny of visa applicants who intend to travel to Harvard University. An internal cable, seen by Reuters, shows Secretary of State Marco Rubio has prompted consular missions worldwide to begin additional vetting of such applicants. This directive is part of a more extensive clampdown by the Trump administration.

The move stems from allegations that Harvard has not maintained a campus environment free of violence and anti-Semitism, as indicated in the cable referencing the Department of Homeland Security. Consequently, consular officers are to identify applicants with histories of anti-Semitic harassment and violence. Included in this group are not just students but any visitors associated with Harvard.

This development follows a broader pattern seen in recent orders and actions by Trump officials, including freezing financial support to the university and challenging its tax-exempt status. The administration's aggressive posture has also targeted Chinese students and visitors linked to the Chinese Communist Party, marking a notable escalation in U.S. immigration and educational policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)