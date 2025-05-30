Left Menu

Supreme Court Resolves Landmark Mumbai Park vs. Pond Dispute

The Supreme Court overturned a 2018 Bombay High Court verdict demanding the demolition of a park developed on historic Khajuria Lake by the MCGM. The judgment recognized the public benefits of the park and the transformed reality of the site, emphasizing practical environmental jurisprudence over simplistic ecological binaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:37 IST
Supreme Court Resolves Landmark Mumbai Park vs. Pond Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has overruled a 2018 Bombay High Court decision that ordered the demolition of a recreation park, developed by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), on the historic site of Khajuria Lake. Instead, the Court acknowledged the modern-day public benefits stemming from the park, weighing these against traditional environmental considerations.

The dispute centered around Khajuria Lake, a deteriorating water body known for Ganesh idol immersions, which was repurposed into a park as part of a city beautification project. Despite lacking formal approval, the MCGM completed the development in 2011, creating a community hub that faced legal challenges promoting its demolition under the public trust doctrine.

Chiefly noting the altered site conditions and the impracticality of reviving the lake without causing greater ecological harm, the judgment emphasized contextual environmental jurisprudence. It mandated the park's continued public use, barred commercial activities, and instructed the identification and restoration of other water bodies, integrating development with ecological responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025