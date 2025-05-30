Mystery Unfolds: Woman's Body Found in Suitcase in Uttar Pradesh

In a gruesome discovery, a woman's body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. Local police suspect foul play, believing she was killed at a different location before being dumped to hide the crime.

The suitcase was first noticed by villagers in Sikheda, Pilkhuwa, who promptly alerted authorities. Upon opening the suitcase, the police discovered the unidentified body, estimated to be around seven to eight days old. The Pilkhuwa Station House Officer, Patneesh Kumar, confirmed that the body had been sent for an autopsy, and efforts are underway to establish the woman's identity.

Additional steps include analyzing CCTV footage from highway cameras and checking nearby police stations for matching missing person reports. The incident is reminiscent of another recent case where a woman's body was found in a suitcase by NH-09. Additional Superintendent of Police Vineet Bhatnagar is overseeing the investigation, urging officers to expedite the identification process.

(With inputs from agencies.)