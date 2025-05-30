Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Woman's Body Found in Suitcase in Uttar Pradesh

A woman's body was discovered inside a suitcase in a canal in Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh. Police suspect she was killed elsewhere and her body concealed. Despite efforts, her identity remains unknown. This marks the second similar case recently. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting inquiries.

Updated: 30-05-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a gruesome discovery, a woman's body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. Local police suspect foul play, believing she was killed at a different location before being dumped to hide the crime.

The suitcase was first noticed by villagers in Sikheda, Pilkhuwa, who promptly alerted authorities. Upon opening the suitcase, the police discovered the unidentified body, estimated to be around seven to eight days old. The Pilkhuwa Station House Officer, Patneesh Kumar, confirmed that the body had been sent for an autopsy, and efforts are underway to establish the woman's identity.

Additional steps include analyzing CCTV footage from highway cameras and checking nearby police stations for matching missing person reports. The incident is reminiscent of another recent case where a woman's body was found in a suitcase by NH-09. Additional Superintendent of Police Vineet Bhatnagar is overseeing the investigation, urging officers to expedite the identification process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

