Russia Calls for Action Beyond Ceasefire for Ukraine Peace
Russia has informed the United Nations Security Council that a mere ceasefire is insufficient to resolve its prolonged conflict with Ukraine. Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia emphasizes addressing the crisis's root causes and proposes a second round of talks in Istanbul to facilitate a lasting solution.
During a United Nations Security Council meeting, Russia declared that a straightforward ceasefire would not suffice to bring an end to its prolonged war in Ukraine.
Russia's U.N. envoy, Vassily Nebenzia, highlighted the necessity of tackling the fundamental issues fueling the Ukrainian crisis. The envoy pressed for a comprehensive settlement that goes beyond halting hostilities.
Citing the need for detailed negotiations, Nebenzia suggested initiating a second round of talks in Istanbul on Monday, aiming to exchange critical memoranda outlining each side's approach to resolving the conflict.
