Russia Calls for Action Beyond Ceasefire for Ukraine Peace

Russia has informed the United Nations Security Council that a mere ceasefire is insufficient to resolve its prolonged conflict with Ukraine. Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia emphasizes addressing the crisis's root causes and proposes a second round of talks in Istanbul to facilitate a lasting solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a United Nations Security Council meeting, Russia declared that a straightforward ceasefire would not suffice to bring an end to its prolonged war in Ukraine.

Russia's U.N. envoy, Vassily Nebenzia, highlighted the necessity of tackling the fundamental issues fueling the Ukrainian crisis. The envoy pressed for a comprehensive settlement that goes beyond halting hostilities.

Citing the need for detailed negotiations, Nebenzia suggested initiating a second round of talks in Istanbul on Monday, aiming to exchange critical memoranda outlining each side's approach to resolving the conflict.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

