Amit Shah Praises BSF as India’s First Line of Defence During Poonch Visit

In a resounding tribute to India’s frontline defenders, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah addressed personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) at a forward location in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir today. The visit comes in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, a decisive military campaign against terrorist networks, and reflects the government’s continued appreciation of the BSF’s critical role in safeguarding India's sovereignty.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation including the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, and the Director General of BSF, Shri Shah conveyed the gratitude of 140 crore Indians to the brave men and women who patrol and protect the nation's borders.

BSF: India’s First Line of Defence

In his stirring address, the Home Minister emphasized the unique and unrelenting service of the BSF personnel. “Be it harsh winters or blazing summers, the BSF stands guard 24/7, 365 days a year,” he said. “Whenever there is an attack or provocation on India’s borders, it is the BSF that takes the first blow, yet holds the ground with unshakable resolve.”

He praised the personnel for their unwavering vigilance, and described their presence along the borders as a living, breathing shield of national security. “The first line of defence for this nation is not a wall, but the chest of a BSF jawan,” Shah proclaimed, drawing applause from the ranks.

Operation Sindoor: A Display of Tactical Brilliance

Shri Shah reserved special commendation for the BSF’s pivotal role in Operation Sindoor, the joint military retaliation launched after a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam. While the Indian Air Force and Army executed strategic strikes across terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK, BSF personnel guarded critical frontier zones in Jammu, Rajasthan, and the remote expanses of Kutch, ensuring no breach of national security.

He revealed that in retaliation to Pakistan’s shelling of Indian civilian areas, BSF units at the Jammu frontier retaliated with force, successfully damaging or destroying over 118 Pakistani posts. In addition to neutralizing threats, the BSF was instrumental in crippling Pakistan’s border surveillance infrastructure, an achievement made possible through precision strikes based on real-time intelligence.

“In peacetime and in war, the BSF has stood strong. During Operation Sindoor, they not only protected but inflicted maximum damage in minimal time,” the Home Minister noted.

Pride, Patriotism, and Sacrifice

The Union Home Minister highlighted that the BSF’s bravery was fuelled not just by training or arms, but by a deep-rooted sense of patriotism. “This kind of courage is only seen when there is unwavering pride in the nation and a burning desire to make the supreme sacrifice,” he said.

He recounted how even children across India now associate the BSF with courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication, recognizing them as the heroes who guard the nation’s borders. The force’s image in the national psyche, Shah said, has grown from mere protectors to symbols of national integrity and valor.

Strengthening Border Infrastructure and Welfare

While the speech focused on recognition, it also touched upon the government’s long-term vision for border security. The Home Minister reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to modernizing border infrastructure, enhancing surveillance technologies, and ensuring welfare measures for BSF families, including better living conditions, rest facilities, and education support for their children.

Shri Shah emphasized that the Modi government places national security at the forefront of policy-making, and that security forces such as the BSF will continue to be empowered through funding, training, and strategic autonomy.

National Solidarity and a Message to Adversaries

By recognizing the BSF’s achievements in a high-profile public address, the government aims to send a clear message to India’s adversaries: that any attack on Indian soil—civilian or military—will be met with decisive and disproportionate force.

The Union Home Minister reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy that “India will not tolerate terrorism, provocation, or violations along its borders.”

Shri Shah concluded by calling upon the nation to draw inspiration from the BSF and rally behind the forces that protect its peace and dignity:

“As long as we have our brave BSF jawans guarding the borders, no enemy can dare cast an evil eye on India. The nation stands united behind you.”

The Road Ahead

With BSF’s role evolving amid technological advances and new threats like drone intrusions and hybrid warfare, the Home Minister’s visit also signals a push for modernization and tactical preparedness. The government continues to invest in smart fencing, AI-based surveillance, and integrated command centers, ensuring the BSF remains future-ready.

As the security situation remains fluid in border areas like Poonch, such high-level morale-boosting visits by the political leadership not only acknowledge the sacrifices of India’s security personnel but also reinforce national resolve against external threats.