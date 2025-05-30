Left Menu

Operation Shield: Haryana's Emergency Exercise to Combat Wartime Threats

Haryana will conduct 'Operation Shield', a statewide civil defense exercise, on May 31 to enhance emergency preparedness across all districts. Organized under the Ministry of Home Affairs' guidance, the drill will simulate air raids and drone attacks, involving 32,000 volunteers to test and improve response mechanisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has announced a significant civil defense exercise named 'Operation Shield,' scheduled for May 31. This statewide drill aims to boost emergency preparedness and response capabilities across all 22 districts.

Conducted under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the exercise will replicate critical scenarios including air raids and drone attacks amidst current national security concerns. Officials advise citizens not to be alarmed as mock exercises will take place between 5 pm to 9 pm.

Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana's Home Department, Sumita Misra, emphasized that the exercise plans to test existing emergency mechanisms, bolster the coordination among civil administration, defense forces, and local communities, and pinpoint improvement areas for effective crisis response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

