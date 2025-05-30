Operation Shield: Haryana's Emergency Exercise to Combat Wartime Threats
Haryana will conduct 'Operation Shield', a statewide civil defense exercise, on May 31 to enhance emergency preparedness across all districts. Organized under the Ministry of Home Affairs' guidance, the drill will simulate air raids and drone attacks, involving 32,000 volunteers to test and improve response mechanisms.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana government has announced a significant civil defense exercise named 'Operation Shield,' scheduled for May 31. This statewide drill aims to boost emergency preparedness and response capabilities across all 22 districts.
Conducted under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the exercise will replicate critical scenarios including air raids and drone attacks amidst current national security concerns. Officials advise citizens not to be alarmed as mock exercises will take place between 5 pm to 9 pm.
Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana's Home Department, Sumita Misra, emphasized that the exercise plans to test existing emergency mechanisms, bolster the coordination among civil administration, defense forces, and local communities, and pinpoint improvement areas for effective crisis response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Drone Attacks Intensify
Unyielding Intensity: Record Drone Attacks Amidst Stalled Peace Talks
Russia Accuses Ukraine of Massive Drone Attacks Amid Peace Talks
India's Unyielding Defense: Thwarting Drone Attacks from Pakistan
High Tensions Flare in Ukraine's Border Regions Amidst Drone Attacks