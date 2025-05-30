Postbank Warns SASSA Beneficiaries Against Card Fraud and Home Scams

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and Postbank have issued a critical warning to millions of grant beneficiaries across the country regarding a widespread and dangerous fraud scam targeting their black Postbank cards and gold SASSA cards. The alert, issued on Friday, 30 May 2025, comes amid a surge in fraudulent activities where criminals are impersonating Postbank officials to gain access to beneficiaries’ personal and financial information.

The Modus Operandi: How the Scam Works

According to Postbank, the scam involves fraudsters visiting beneficiaries’ homes while falsely claiming to be Postbank representatives. Dressed in what may appear to be official Postbank uniforms and driving branded vehicles, these imposters convince victims that their cards have issues that need immediate fixing. In some cases, beneficiaries are threatened with the suspension of their grant payments if they do not surrender their cards and PINs.

Victims are then coerced into handing over their grant cards and PINs, leading to unauthorized withdrawals and complete loss of their monthly funds — a devastating outcome for vulnerable individuals who depend on these grants for their livelihood.

Postbank’s Reassurance and Clarification

Postbank has made it unequivocally clear that there is no issue with any SASSA gold or Postbank black cards, and they remain valid beyond 31 May 2025. All beneficiaries can continue using these cards to receive and withdraw their grants without the need for card replacement or PIN verification.

Postbank stressed:

“There is nothing that requires fixing on any of the SASSA gold or Postbank black cards. These cards will remain fully operational, and beneficiaries are advised to reject any requests for PINs or card exchanges.”

Recognizing Fraudsters: Red Flags to Watch For

Postbank shared vital information to help communities identify and respond to these fraud attempts. Be especially cautious of the following behaviors:

Individuals showing up unannounced or without a prior appointment.

Any person who asks for your PIN number — even if they claim to be from Postbank.

Individuals who claim your card will stop working unless they “fix” it.

Visitors who pressure you into switching your payment method to another bank.

Immediate Actions to Take if Approached by Fraudsters

If someone pretending to be from Postbank visits your home:

Do not share your card or PIN under any circumstances. Quietly alert your neighbours or community members. Contact the police immediately. Report the incident to Postbank’s fraud hotline at 0800 53 54 55.

Postbank urges communities to stand together to protect one another, especially the elderly and disabled who are more vulnerable to exploitation.

PIN Safety Guidelines: How to Protect Your Grant Access

Never give your PIN to anyone, even if they claim to be a Postbank employee.

Postbank will never ask for your PIN, either in person, over the phone, or via SMS.

Memorize your PIN — if you must write it down, do not store it near your card.

Treat your card and PIN as your private key to your funds — no one else should have access.

Home Visits: Postbank’s Official Policy

Postbank has emphasized that it does not conduct home visits unless they are formally requested through official channels. Any unexpected visit claiming to be Postbank-related should be treated as suspicious and reported immediately.

Misinformation on Card Replacements

Beneficiaries are being cautioned against switching their SASSA gold or Postbank black cards to other banking services, even if such advice comes from individuals claiming to be government officials. These changes often come with hidden fees and may place beneficiaries at greater risk of fraud.

Postbank reiterated:

“Beneficiaries must not be misled into changing their Postbank or SASSA cards to other banks. These attempts are often scams disguised as legitimate advice.”

A Commitment to Safe and Secure Grant Disbursements

Postbank remains committed to offering secure, reliable, and convenient services to its social grant customers. The bank continues to work closely with law enforcement to identify and prosecute fraudsters who target the vulnerable. Through community awareness, strict fraud detection systems, and secure banking practices, Postbank aims to create a safer environment for grant recipients.

Beneficiaries or concerned family members with any questions or suspicions should contact Postbank at 0800 53 54 55 or visit a nearby Post Office branch for assistance.

Final Word: Stay Alert, Stay Informed, Stay Protected

As fraud tactics grow increasingly deceptive, it is more important than ever for SASSA beneficiaries to be informed and vigilant. Your PIN is your protection — guard it closely, never share it, and be cautious of anyone who demands your information.