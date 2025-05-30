Left Menu

Supreme Court Backs Trump on Immigration Parole Revocations

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed President Trump's administration to revoke temporary legal status for hundreds of thousands of migrants from several countries, challenging President Biden's previous grants. This decision disrupts the lives of many and fast-tracks deportation processes, pending further legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has permitted the Trump administration to rescind the temporary legal status of numerous Venezuelan, Cuban, Haitian, and Nicaraguan migrants residing in the United States. This move aligns with President Trump's intensified deportation agenda, impacting the status of hundreds of thousands of individuals.

This decision overturns a Boston court ruling that had blocked the administration's move. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, in her dissent, criticized the decision for underestimating the profound impact on the affected migrants' lives, particularly as their legal claims are unresolved.

The migrants had been granted a temporary stay, or 'parole,' by President Biden, allowing them to live and work in the U.S. However, President Trump has aimed to eliminate these humanitarian parole programs and fast-track deportations, a move now backed by the Supreme Court as the issue continues through the courts.

