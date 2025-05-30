Left Menu

International Pressure Mounts for Tanzanian Opposition Leader's Release

Lawyers for Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu have filed a complaint with the United Nations, seeking international pressure for his release. Lissu, arrested for alleged treason, faces growing international support, including a European Parliament resolution and talks with the U.S. State Department over potential sanctions.

Updated: 30-05-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:32 IST
Lawyers representing Tundu Lissu, a key opposition figure in Tanzania, have submitted a complaint to the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, hoping to increase international pressure for his release.

Lissu, who previously ran as a presidential candidate, was apprehended last month accused of treason due to comments he allegedly made about opposing upcoming national elections. The case has attracted significant international attention, with the European Parliament criticizing his detention as politically motivated.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan's government insists on respecting human rights, as questions arise about abductions of political critics. Lissu's attorney, Robert Amsterdam, is intensifying the push for sanctions, targeting those involved in the trial. Despite requests, Tanzanian officials remain silent on the issue, raising further inquiries about political repression in the region.

