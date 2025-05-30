Left Menu

Ahmedzai Tribes Demand Border Access Freedom

The Ahmedzai tribe in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa calls for easier cross-border movement with Afghanistan, citing cultural and familial ties. Amid a prolonged protest in South Waziristan, tribesmen decry current border policies as burdensome, demanding the removal of visa requirements and implementation of a more flexible travel regime.

Updated: 30-05-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:58 IST
The Ahmedzai tribe in northwestern Pakistan is intensifying demands for relaxed border controls with Afghanistan. As their protest continues in South Waziristan, tribal leaders criticize new passport and visa regulations, describing them as impediments to deeply rooted cultural and familial connections.

The issue has garnered significant attention as part of a months-long sit-in, with protesters urging the implementation of a One Document Regime (ODR) to facilitate smoother cross-border movement. They propose using national identity cards, e-pass systems, or RFID cards at the Angoor Ada border point.

Authorities have promised to reopen the Angoor Ada crossing to boost economic activity. However, tensions persist as tribal leaders await tangible changes while advocating for their basic human rights and regional stability.

