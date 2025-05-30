Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Uncovers Ineligible Beneficiaries in Ladki Bahin Yojana

Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare reveals that 2,289 government employees mistakenly benefited from the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana. The scheme aims to provide financial aid to eligible women. The government plans continuous scrutiny to ensure rightful beneficiaries receive aid amidst concerns of financial strain on state funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:03 IST
Maharashtra's Women and Child Development Minister, Aditi Tatkare, announced that a scrutiny process uncovered over 2,200 ineligible government employees benefiting from the state's Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Launched in August last year ahead of the November 2024 assembly elections, the scheme aims to provide a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 to eligible women aged 21-65. However, government employees do not meet the eligibility criteria.

Despite its popularity and recognition in aiding the Mahayuti government's electoral success, the initiative is placing a significant financial burden on the state, prompting ongoing verification efforts to ensure only eligible beneficiaries receive the support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

