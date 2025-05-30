Maharashtra Minister Uncovers Ineligible Beneficiaries in Ladki Bahin Yojana

Maharashtra's Women and Child Development Minister, Aditi Tatkare, announced that a scrutiny process uncovered over 2,200 ineligible government employees benefiting from the state's Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Launched in August last year ahead of the November 2024 assembly elections, the scheme aims to provide a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 to eligible women aged 21-65. However, government employees do not meet the eligibility criteria.

Despite its popularity and recognition in aiding the Mahayuti government's electoral success, the initiative is placing a significant financial burden on the state, prompting ongoing verification efforts to ensure only eligible beneficiaries receive the support.

(With inputs from agencies.)