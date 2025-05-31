PBS Battles Trump in High-Stakes Legal Showdown
PBS has initiated legal proceedings against Donald Trump, challenging his executive order that suspends federal funding, citing it as an unconstitutional move against free speech. Joined by a Minnesota public TV station, PBS claims this order constitutes 'viewpoint discrimination' and an attack on public broadcasting.
On Friday, PBS filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump, contesting his executive mandate to withdraw its federal funding, a move PBS described as an 'unconstitutional attack' that could destabilize public television.
Filed in the federal court of Washington, D.C., the lawsuit claims that Trump's order breaches the First Amendment by placing him in control of PBS programming content, directly impacting PBS's funding.
The order, dated May 1, as alleged by PBS, transparently curtails funds due to PBS's content, aiming to influence its programming speech. PBS has been a prominent entity in U.S. public broadcasting, showcasing programs like 'Sesame Street' and 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.'
In response, White House spokesperson Harrison Fields noted that PBS channels public money towards promoting select political agendas. Consequently, Trump is exercising his rights to limit federal assistance to NPR and PBS.
PBS's lawsuit marks a significant stance against what it perceives as a retaliatory action, citing further tensions arising from a reportedly political agenda-driven fund allocation to public broadcasters.
