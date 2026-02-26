Hong Kong Court Targets Activist's Family in Unprecedented Move

A Hong Kong court has sentenced 69-year-old Kwok Yin-sang to eight months in prison for attempting to access financial assets tied to his US-based activist daughter, Anna Kwok. This marks the first legal action under the national security law against a family member of a wanted pro-democracy advocate.

Anna Kwok, the executive director of the Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council, strongly criticized her father's conviction, branding it as 'transnational repression'. In a statement, she argued that her father was punished for his mere association with her, an accusation she described as 'incoherent fiction'.

The case has sparked condemnation from Western governments, including the US and the UK, which criticize it as part of a larger crackdown on dissent following Hong Kong's 2019 protests. This incident underscores the escalation of actions targeting activists and their families, reflecting the complex geopolitical tensions surrounding Hong Kong's governance.