Hong Kong Court Targets Activist's Family in Unprecedented Move
A Hong Kong court sentenced Kwok Yin-sang to eight months in prison for trying to access funds from his activist daughter's insurance policy. This represents a significant step in the Hong Kong authorities' transnational repression efforts, impacting family members of pro-democracy advocates such as Anna Kwok.
A Hong Kong court has sentenced 69-year-old Kwok Yin-sang to eight months in prison for attempting to access financial assets tied to his US-based activist daughter, Anna Kwok. This marks the first legal action under the national security law against a family member of a wanted pro-democracy advocate.
Anna Kwok, the executive director of the Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council, strongly criticized her father's conviction, branding it as 'transnational repression'. In a statement, she argued that her father was punished for his mere association with her, an accusation she described as 'incoherent fiction'.
The case has sparked condemnation from Western governments, including the US and the UK, which criticize it as part of a larger crackdown on dissent following Hong Kong's 2019 protests. This incident underscores the escalation of actions targeting activists and their families, reflecting the complex geopolitical tensions surrounding Hong Kong's governance.
ALSO READ
Hong Kong Court Sentences Activist's Father Under National Security Law
Hong Kong Court Overturns Fraud Conviction of Pro-Democracy Tycoon Jimmy Lai
Father Sentenced in Hong Kong National Security Law Case
Father Sentenced Under Hong Kong's National Security Law in Groundbreaking Case
Hong Kong Court Upholds Historic National Security Law Convictions