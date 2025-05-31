Left Menu

Trump Weighs In on Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel Deal

President Donald Trump stated he has not yet seen or approved the final agreement between Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel. He addressed reporters on this matter after returning from a rally held at U.S. Steel's headquarters near Pittsburgh.

Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he has not yet reviewed or endorsed the final terms of the agreement between Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel.

Trump made this statement to the press after returning to Washington from a rally at the headquarters of U.S. Steel, located near Pittsburgh.

The president emphasized that his approval is necessary before finalizing the deal with the Japanese company, Nippon Steel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

