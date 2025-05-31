Court Remands Nilesh Chavan in Connection with Dowry Harassment Case

A local court has remanded Nilesh Chavan into police custody until June 3. He was apprehended from near the India-Nepal border after allegedly threatening Vaishnavi Hagawane's family.

Vaishnavi had reportedly committed suicide due to dowry harassment. Her father-in-law was expelled from the NCP following the incident.

Chavan is also accused of possessing the phones of Vaishnavi's husband and sister-in-law. He faces additional charges under the Juvenile Justice Act for not properly caring for the child left in his custody after Vaishnavi's death.