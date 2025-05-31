Court Remands Nilesh Chavan in Connection with Dowry Harassment Case
Nilesh Chavan was remanded in police custody by a local court after being arrested from the Nepal border. He allegedly threatened the family of Vaishnavi Hagawane, who committed suicide amid dowry harassment claims. Chavan is linked to the Hagawane family, and a case under the Juvenile Justice Act was registered against him.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:47 IST
- Country:
- India
A local court has remanded Nilesh Chavan into police custody until June 3. He was apprehended from near the India-Nepal border after allegedly threatening Vaishnavi Hagawane's family.
Vaishnavi had reportedly committed suicide due to dowry harassment. Her father-in-law was expelled from the NCP following the incident.
Chavan is also accused of possessing the phones of Vaishnavi's husband and sister-in-law. He faces additional charges under the Juvenile Justice Act for not properly caring for the child left in his custody after Vaishnavi's death.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Alleged Illegal Stay: South Korean Arrested at the Indo-Nepal Border
Heightened Security Alert: Protecting the India-Nepal Border
Pune Police Bust Rs 25 Lakh Daily Scam Targeting US Citizens
Leopard vs. Tiger: Fierce Encounter Near India-Nepal Border
Mysterious Drones Spark Security Concerns at India-Nepal Border