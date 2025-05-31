Sierra Leone Supports India's Anti-Terrorism Efforts

Sierra Leone has expressed robust support for India's anti-terrorism efforts, underscored by Deputy Defence Minister Muana Brima Massaquoi's call for African nations to unite against the threat.

An Indian all-party delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, visited Sierra Leone to rally international awareness and support against terrorism.

The visit included extensive meetings with Sierra Leonean officials, resulting in Sierra Leone condemning the Pahalgam attack and advocating for coordinated international action.