Sierra Leone Supports India's Anti-Terrorism Efforts
Sierra Leone has pledged strong support to India's anti-terrorism stance. An Indian delegation visited Sierra Leone to rally international support against terrorism. Both nations called for African unity on this issue. Sierra Leone condemned the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing the need for global cooperation to counteract terrorism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Freetown | Updated: 31-05-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 12:27 IST
- Country:
- Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone has expressed robust support for India's anti-terrorism efforts, underscored by Deputy Defence Minister Muana Brima Massaquoi's call for African nations to unite against the threat.
An Indian all-party delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, visited Sierra Leone to rally international awareness and support against terrorism.
The visit included extensive meetings with Sierra Leonean officials, resulting in Sierra Leone condemning the Pahalgam attack and advocating for coordinated international action.
