Left Menu

False Complaints and Justice: The Controversial Bail of Director Sanoj Kumar Mishra

The Delhi High Court granted bail to film director Sanoj Kumar Mishra, accused of rape, highlighting a trend of false sexual offence complaints. The complainant admitted to a consensual relationship influenced by rivals. Justice Kathpalia emphasized the harmful effects of false accusations on society and genuine victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 12:45 IST
False Complaints and Justice: The Controversial Bail of Director Sanoj Kumar Mishra
bail
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Sanoj Kumar Mishra, a film director accused of rape, in a case that underscores the troubling trend of allegedly false complaints of sexual offences. The court observed that accusations like these not only harm the accused but also foster societal distrust towards genuine victims.

Justice Girish Kathpalia, in a recent order, highlighted the complexities involved, noting the complainant admitted in her affidavit to a consensual relationship with Mishra, influenced by his industry rivals. The court's decision underlined the importance of addressing false complaints sternly to protect the integrity of genuine claims.

Amit Chadha, representing Mishra, argued that the allegations were baseless and motivated by professional rivalry in the film industry. The court concurred, noting inconsistencies and lack of jurisdictional basis for the charge. This ruling may ignite further discussions on the handling of sexual offence allegations in the judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025