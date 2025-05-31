UN Expert Condemns Israel's “Humanitarian Camouflage” Amid Gaza Atrocities

In an urgent appeal to the international community, Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, has accused Israel of deliberately misusing humanitarian frameworks to mask what she describes as atrocity crimes in Gaza. Her statement, issued amid deepening humanitarian devastation, calls for immediate sanctions, an arms embargo, and the establishment of a UN-backed protection mechanism that bypasses Israeli control.

“We continue to witness a brutal humanitarian camouflage,” Albanese said. “Israel pretends to promote humanitarian solutions in order to continue its control of Gaza and sustain its systematic denial of life-saving humanitarian aid to the starving population in the besieged strip.”

Albanese: Aid Efforts Used to Obscure War Crimes

According to Albanese, Israel is weaponizing humanitarian discourse by presenting aid mechanisms that fail to meet international legal standards, thereby diverting attention from war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law. In her remarks, she singled out the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation—a body backed by both Israel and the United States—as a mechanism of control rather than relief.

This foundation has been heavily criticized for violating the core humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, independence, and neutrality. Though marketed as a means to streamline aid delivery, critics argue it places the distribution of life-saving assistance under full Israeli military control, undermining both its legitimacy and effectiveness.

Deadly Incident Highlights Risks of Militarized Aid

On 27 May 2025, thousands of starving Palestinians gathered at aid distribution sites coordinated under the foundation. Hours later, horrific footage surfaced showing Israeli forces opening fire on unarmed civilians. According to Gazan health officials, at least three people were killed, 46 wounded, and seven remain missing.

“To starve a population for months and then shoot at them when they clamour for food is unmitigated cruelty,” Albanese said, condemning the shooting as emblematic of a broader pattern of inhumane treatment.

Israel's Conduct “Unmatched in Gravity”

The Special Rapporteur warned that Israel’s conduct is tantamount to genocide, echoing concerns increasingly voiced by UN bodies, rights groups, and legal scholars. She cited Israeli media reports suggesting that over 80% of Israelis support the forcible expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza, and noted inflammatory remarks by Israeli politicians, including alleged calls for the "extermination of babies."

“The gravity of Israel’s conduct is matched only by the complicity of States that continue to provide political and material cover, and by corporations that profit from Israel’s crimes,” Albanese declared.

Time for Sanctions and International Action

Albanese reiterated her urgent call for the immediate imposition of sanctions, a total arms embargo, and the suspension of all trade with Israel by UN member states. She emphasized that continuing to supply military and economic support amid allegations of genocide and mass starvation is a direct affront to the principles and values of the United Nations.

She referenced the International Court of Justice (ICJ) advisory opinion dated 19 July 2024, and its orders from 26 January and 24 May 2024 in the ongoing South Africa v. Israel case. These legal rulings, she noted, provide States with the moral and legal imperative to act.

“Every day that has passed since without tangible action from States is steeped in the blood of innocent Palestinians,” she said.

Call for an Independent Protection Mechanism

Albanese proposed the creation of an independent, internationally mandated protection mechanism for Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Crucially, she emphasized that this mechanism must be established without Israel's interference, citing that Israel has no sovereign claim over the occupied territory.

“Accountability can no longer be deferred. The UN and States need urgently to establish an independent protection mechanism that Israel shall not stop,” she insisted. “The people of the world are watching, and history will remember.”

International Law, Humanitarian Imperatives, and Global Responsibility

Albanese’s statement adds to mounting international concern over the humanitarian collapse in Gaza, where more than two million Palestinians face extreme food insecurity, lack of medical care, and constant aerial bombardment. Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned that the aid being allowed into Gaza after an 11-week Israeli blockade is grossly insufficient—a "drop in the ocean," as Albanese described.

Her remarks are a direct challenge to the current geopolitical dynamics that shield Israel from deeper scrutiny or punitive action. With over 35,000 Palestinians reportedly killed since the war began in late 2023, and thousands more missing or injured, Albanese’s call for decisive and collective action may mark a critical inflection point in the global response.