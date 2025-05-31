The Wrestling Downfall: From National Champion to Notorious Arms Dealer

A former national-level wrestler, Sonu Langada, has been arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of arms dealing after remaining a fugitive for nearly eight years, authorities announced Saturday.

Langada, known locally as Pahalwan, was apprehended on May 29 in his home village of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, following his designation as a proclaimed offender in 2017 for arms supply allegations.

With a criminal record comprising serious offenses like murder and kidnapping, Langada turned to crime after a road accident led to his leg amputation, forcing him into illicit trades to support his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)