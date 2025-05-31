Left Menu

The Wrestling Downfall: From National Champion to Notorious Arms Dealer

Sonu Langada, a former national-level wrestler, was arrested by Delhi Police for arms dealing after evading capture for eight years. Post-accident, he gravitated towards crime, leading to several charges, including murder. His story is a cautionary tale of a promising athlete's fall from grace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:04 IST
The Wrestling Downfall: From National Champion to Notorious Arms Dealer
  • Country:
  • India

A former national-level wrestler, Sonu Langada, has been arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of arms dealing after remaining a fugitive for nearly eight years, authorities announced Saturday.

Langada, known locally as Pahalwan, was apprehended on May 29 in his home village of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, following his designation as a proclaimed offender in 2017 for arms supply allegations.

With a criminal record comprising serious offenses like murder and kidnapping, Langada turned to crime after a road accident led to his leg amputation, forcing him into illicit trades to support his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025