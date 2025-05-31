The Wrestling Downfall: From National Champion to Notorious Arms Dealer
Sonu Langada, a former national-level wrestler, was arrested by Delhi Police for arms dealing after evading capture for eight years. Post-accident, he gravitated towards crime, leading to several charges, including murder. His story is a cautionary tale of a promising athlete's fall from grace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A former national-level wrestler, Sonu Langada, has been arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of arms dealing after remaining a fugitive for nearly eight years, authorities announced Saturday.
Langada, known locally as Pahalwan, was apprehended on May 29 in his home village of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, following his designation as a proclaimed offender in 2017 for arms supply allegations.
With a criminal record comprising serious offenses like murder and kidnapping, Langada turned to crime after a road accident led to his leg amputation, forcing him into illicit trades to support his family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonu Langada
- wrestler
- arms dealer
- Delhi Police
- crime
- UP
- arrest
- murder
- illicit trade
- road accident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ryder Cup Captains' Duel at the PGA Championship
Controversy Erupts Over Comey's Social Media Post
Controversy Erupts Over Comey's '8647' Seashell Post on Social Media
War or taking back Pak-occupied Kashmir should be a war of choice taken by a decision. That is not the aim of Operation Sindoor: Ex-DGMO Anil Bhatt.
Roberts-Smith Loses Appeal in War Crimes Defamation Case