Conflict in the Skies: India and Pakistan's Aerial Face-Off

India shifted its strategy in the ongoing conflict with Pakistan after facing initial setbacks in the air, regaining momentum until a ceasefire was reached, according to India's top general.

The heightened tension originated from a deadly April attack in Indian Kashmir, which India attributed to Pakistani-backed 'terrorists'. On May 7, India responded by targeting alleged terror infrastructure in Pakistan, though Pakistan claimed to have shot down several Indian jets.

Both nations refrained from escalating their conflict to a nuclear threshold. India's forces focused on precise airstrikes, underlining their preparedness for potential future threats from Pakistan.

