Conflict in the Skies: India and Pakistan's Aerial Face-Off

India and Pakistan engaged in significant aerial conflict after an attack in Indian Kashmir. India regained an advantage after suffering early losses, employing a strategic shift that led to a ceasefire. Despite initial air losses, India conducted precision strikes, targeting Pakistani air bases without crossing nuclear thresholds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:07 IST
India shifted its strategy in the ongoing conflict with Pakistan after facing initial setbacks in the air, regaining momentum until a ceasefire was reached, according to India's top general.

The heightened tension originated from a deadly April attack in Indian Kashmir, which India attributed to Pakistani-backed 'terrorists'. On May 7, India responded by targeting alleged terror infrastructure in Pakistan, though Pakistan claimed to have shot down several Indian jets.

Both nations refrained from escalating their conflict to a nuclear threshold. India's forces focused on precise airstrikes, underlining their preparedness for potential future threats from Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

