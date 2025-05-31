Conflict in the Skies: India and Pakistan's Aerial Face-Off
India and Pakistan engaged in significant aerial conflict after an attack in Indian Kashmir. India regained an advantage after suffering early losses, employing a strategic shift that led to a ceasefire. Despite initial air losses, India conducted precision strikes, targeting Pakistani air bases without crossing nuclear thresholds.
India shifted its strategy in the ongoing conflict with Pakistan after facing initial setbacks in the air, regaining momentum until a ceasefire was reached, according to India's top general.
The heightened tension originated from a deadly April attack in Indian Kashmir, which India attributed to Pakistani-backed 'terrorists'. On May 7, India responded by targeting alleged terror infrastructure in Pakistan, though Pakistan claimed to have shot down several Indian jets.
Both nations refrained from escalating their conflict to a nuclear threshold. India's forces focused on precise airstrikes, underlining their preparedness for potential future threats from Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
War or taking back Pak-occupied Kashmir should be a war of choice taken by a decision. That is not the aim of Operation Sindoor: Ex-DGMO Anil Bhatt.
Farooq Abdullah's Vision for a Progressive Jammu & Kashmir
From Tensions to Truce: India and Pakistan Agree on Ceasefire Extension
India-Pakistan Tensions Flare as Ceasefire Offers Glimmer of Hope
Security Forces Intensify Anti-Terror Drive in Kashmir