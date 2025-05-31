Left Menu

Blast in Tamil Nadu: NGT Seeks Answers Over Firecracker Tragedy

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has requested a reply from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) following a deadly firecracker blast in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district. The explosion, which killed two people, is under scrutiny for potential violations of environmental regulations and public liability insurance laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has called upon the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) along with other bodies to respond to the tragic explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, which claimed the lives of two individuals.

The tribunal intervened after taking suo motu notice of a newspaper article detailing the incident at Neiveli Thenpathy village on May 18. According to an order dated May 29, the blast transpired in a shed involved in firecracker production, as noted by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert A Senthil Vel. The victims have been identified.

The bench highlighted potential violations of the Environment (Protection) Act and the Public Liability Insurance Act, raising significant concerns about environmental compliance. Respondents, including CPCB and the district collector of Thanjavur, have been instructed to file their replies by affidavit. Further proceedings are scheduled before the tribunal's southern bench in Chennai on August 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

