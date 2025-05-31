Massive Protest Erupts Against Hemavathi Express Link Canal Project

On Saturday, members of the BJP and various farmer organizations staged a protest against the Hemavathi Express Link Canal Project near Gubbi. Officials have reported that several protesters were detained by the police during the demonstration.

Prominent MLAs such as B Suresh Gowda and G B Jyothi Ganesh joined the protest along with a group of religious seers. Protesters blocked roads and burned tires, expressing strong opposition to the government's plan to divert water from the Hemavathi canal to the neighboring Bengaluru South district.

The protesters labeled the project as 'unscientific' and detrimental to several taluks in the Tumakuru district, fueling further public discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)