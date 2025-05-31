Left Menu

Massive Protest Erupts Against Hemavathi Express Link Canal Project

Members of BJP and farmer organizations protested against the Hemavathi Express Link Canal Project near Gubbi, claiming it harms Tumakuru taluks. Police detained some protesters, including MLAs and religious leaders. Protesters blocked roads and burned tires, criticizing the project as unscientific and opposing water diversion to Bengaluru South.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tumakuru | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:03 IST
On Saturday, members of the BJP and various farmer organizations staged a protest against the Hemavathi Express Link Canal Project near Gubbi. Officials have reported that several protesters were detained by the police during the demonstration.

Prominent MLAs such as B Suresh Gowda and G B Jyothi Ganesh joined the protest along with a group of religious seers. Protesters blocked roads and burned tires, expressing strong opposition to the government's plan to divert water from the Hemavathi canal to the neighboring Bengaluru South district.

The protesters labeled the project as 'unscientific' and detrimental to several taluks in the Tumakuru district, fueling further public discontent.

