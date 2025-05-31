Diplomatic Roadblocks: Saudi Foreign Minister's Delayed Visit to West Bank

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, has been compelled to postpone a planned diplomatic visit to the West Bank. The development comes after Israeli authorities blocked the journey, a source from Saudi Arabia disclosed to Reuters.

Palestinian sources revealed that the trip was organized at the invitation of the Palestinian Authority. It aimed to gather a Saudi-led coalition of Arab foreign ministers in Ramallah, located in the occupied West Bank.

Since access to the West Bank is under Israeli control, entry approval from Israel's government is mandatory for such diplomatic missions. The delay underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)