Diplomatic Roadblocks: Saudi Foreign Minister's Delayed Visit to West Bank

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud postponed his scheduled trip to the West Bank due to Israel's refusal. The visit was initiated by the Palestinian Authority to assemble a delegation of Arab foreign ministers in Ramallah. Israel's approval is required for access to the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:55 IST
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, has been compelled to postpone a planned diplomatic visit to the West Bank. The development comes after Israeli authorities blocked the journey, a source from Saudi Arabia disclosed to Reuters.

Palestinian sources revealed that the trip was organized at the invitation of the Palestinian Authority. It aimed to gather a Saudi-led coalition of Arab foreign ministers in Ramallah, located in the occupied West Bank.

Since access to the West Bank is under Israeli control, entry approval from Israel's government is mandatory for such diplomatic missions. The delay underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

