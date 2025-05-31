Sri Lanka's Local Councils Face Convening Delays: Election Commission Challenges

The planned inaugural meetings of Sri Lanka's 338 local councils are under threat, as election monitoring groups have indicated. The councils were slated to meet on June 2, following the election on May 6.

Manjula Gajanayaka, from the Institute for Democratic and Electoral Reforms, noted that only 160 councils could potentially hold their first sessions by June 2. The delay is attributed to parties not nominating members by the May 25 deadline, particularly affecting the women's quota representation.

In councils where no party has secured a majority, the assistant local government commissioners will manage proceedings to elect heads. President Dissanayake's ruling National People's Power (NPP) won more councils outright, while coalition efforts continue in areas like the Colombo Municipal Council, where no party achieved a dominant position.

