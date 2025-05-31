Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Local Councils Face Convening Delays: Election Commission Challenges

Scheduled inaugural meetings of Sri Lanka's local councils face delays due to incomplete nominations for members and women's quota representation. Only 160 out of 338 councils may convene as planned. Coalitions are being formed due to a lack of majority in some councils, including a significant battle for Colombo Municipal Council's control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The planned inaugural meetings of Sri Lanka's 338 local councils are under threat, as election monitoring groups have indicated. The councils were slated to meet on June 2, following the election on May 6.

Manjula Gajanayaka, from the Institute for Democratic and Electoral Reforms, noted that only 160 councils could potentially hold their first sessions by June 2. The delay is attributed to parties not nominating members by the May 25 deadline, particularly affecting the women's quota representation.

In councils where no party has secured a majority, the assistant local government commissioners will manage proceedings to elect heads. President Dissanayake's ruling National People's Power (NPP) won more councils outright, while coalition efforts continue in areas like the Colombo Municipal Council, where no party achieved a dominant position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

