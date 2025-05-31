Police Constable Suspended for Misconduct with BJP Ward Member
A police head constable named Aditya has been suspended following allegations of misconduct with a Bharatiya Janata Party ward member in Muzaffarnagar. The complaint by Amit Pal, claiming Aditya slapped him, led to the action. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
A high-ranking police officer faced suspension on Saturday following accusations of inappropriate conduct involving a Bharatiya Janata Party ward member, shedding light on the ongoing tensions within the Muzaffarnagar City Board.
Identified as Head Constable Aditya, the officer was stationed at the Civil Line police station when the incident occurred. The suspension was initiated after Amit Pal, a BJP ward member, lodged a formal complaint alleging that Aditya physically assaulted him at a police outpost two days prior.
Authorities, led by Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar, have launched a further investigation into the matter to determine the full circumstances surrounding the altercation and ensure justice is served.
(With inputs from agencies.)
