COCOMI Suspends Protests Amidst Flood-Like Conditions
The COCOMI has temporarily suspended protests against the masking of the state's name on a government bus due to adverse weather. Protests were in response to an incident involving security forces and journalists. The group demands apologies and resignations from key officials over the Gwaltabi incident.
- Country:
- India
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), representing Meitei groups, announced a temporary halt to their protests on Saturday. This decision comes in light of the current flood-like situation plaguing the region.
COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba explained that the suspension is aimed at mitigating public hardship. However, the protests are expected to resume pending the government's response to the group's demands. COCOMI seeks accountability over an incident where security personnel allegedly covered the word 'Manipur' on a state-run bus.
The incident, which took place near the Gwaltabi checkpost on May 20, sparked significant unrest in the Imphal Valley. The group demands apologies from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the resignations of high-ranking officials, further escalating tensions in the region.
