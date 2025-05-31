Crisis in Gaza: Aid Trucks Hijacked Amid Humanitarian Struggles

Armed men seized dozens of aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation. The chaos comes as local aid groups report that desperate Palestinians joined in to take supplies, highlighting the troubling security challenges plaguing relief efforts.

This incident follows a partial lifting of a lengthy Israeli blockade, amid ongoing international discussions for a ceasefire. U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that a ceasefire could be imminent, contingent on Palestinian group Hamas's response to diplomatic proposals.

The humanitarian crisis is worsening, with aid deliveries hampered by security threats and looting. The international community's focus on the region intensifies as the United Nations warns of impending famine, even as limited relief supplies continue to make their way into the enclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)