Assistant Sub-Inspector Among Trio Arrested for Alleged Murder of Missing Man

An assistant sub-inspector and two others have been arrested for allegedly murdering 42-year-old Gurjinder Singh. Singh went missing on April 16 after leaving with the suspects for a drink. His body was later found in a canal, and preliminary investigations revealed he was shot. The police have taken all three into custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:28 IST
An assistant sub-inspector and two others have been arrested for the alleged murder of Gurjinder Singh, a 42-year-old resident of MIG colony, Jamalpur. Singh was last seen on April 16 with the suspects, who claimed they were going out for drinks.

After failing to return, Singh's mother filed a complaint leading to an FIR. A body, matching Singh's description, was discovered in a canal by Morinda Police and confirmed by Ludhiana Police.

Investigations revealed Singh was shot in a park, and the vehicle used to transport his body has been recovered. All suspects are now in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

