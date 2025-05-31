Corruption Allegations Rock Maharashtra Infrastructure Projects

In a significant move, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has demanded a judicial inquiry into alleged corruption in the state's mega infrastructure projects. This call comes as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced the cancellation of two tenders related to the Gaimukh-Ghodbunder-Bhayandar project.

The Congress leader accused the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government of corruption amounting to Rs 3,000 crore, particularly involving the Ghodbunder-Bhayandar Tunnel and the Mumbai Elevated Road projects. Citing the cancellation of these tenders as proof of malfeasance, Sapkal insisted on a comprehensive judicial probe.

The Supreme Court's involvement has further amplified the situation, especially as the MMRDA aims to reissue tenders to ensure transparency and fiscal prudence. Notably, Hyderabad-based infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro had challenged its disqualification from the bidding process before the apex court.

(With inputs from agencies.)