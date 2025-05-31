Bihar's Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Major IAS Transfers Before Assembly Elections

The Bihar government has initiated a major reshuffle in its bureaucratic structure by transferring 45 IAS officers, including several district magistrates, as part of pre-election preparations. The shake-up also included the transfer of 31 Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) officers.

In addition to these changes, new appointments have been made for key positions in the Mahadalit Commission and the Scheduled Caste Commission. Among these appointments, Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrasekhar Singh has been promoted to the position of Commissioner of the Patna division, while Gaya Ji DM Thyagarajan SM takes over as the new DM of Patna.

The General Administration Department order also specified that Mayank Warwade would transition from his role as Commissioner of the Patna division to become the State Project Director of the Bihar Education Project Council. Other significant appointments include Rajeev Raushan as Commissioner of the Saran division, Avneesh Kumar Singh for the Munger division, and Raj Kumar for the Tirhut division. Additionally, thirteen IAS officers of the 2010 batch received promotions to secretary rank.

(With inputs from agencies.)