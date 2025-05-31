Rajeev Krishna Takes Charge as New DGP of Uttar Pradesh
Rajeev Krishna, a Senior Indian Police Service officer, officially became the Director General of Police for Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. A 1991-batch IPS officer and IIT Roorkee alumnus, Krishna succeeds Prashant Kumar and has previously held pivotal roles in the UP police force and Border Security Force.
31-05-2025
Rajeev Krishna, a renowned Indian Police Service officer, has assumed the role of Director General of Police (DGP) for Uttar Pradesh as of Saturday, confirmed by an official statement.
The transition marks Krishna's succession from Prashant Kumar, who retired on Saturday. Krishna, part of the 1991 IPS batch, took over at the UP Police headquarters.
An IIT Roorkee graduate, Krishna is noted for his rapid rise in the IPS ranks. His career includes significant positions such as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow and Inspector General (IG) Lucknow Zone, alongside his role as IG of the Border Security Force (BSF).
