Left Menu

Rajeev Krishna Takes Charge as New DGP of Uttar Pradesh

Rajeev Krishna, a Senior Indian Police Service officer, officially became the Director General of Police for Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. A 1991-batch IPS officer and IIT Roorkee alumnus, Krishna succeeds Prashant Kumar and has previously held pivotal roles in the UP police force and Border Security Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:41 IST
Rajeev Krishna Takes Charge as New DGP of Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Rajeev Krishna, a renowned Indian Police Service officer, has assumed the role of Director General of Police (DGP) for Uttar Pradesh as of Saturday, confirmed by an official statement.

The transition marks Krishna's succession from Prashant Kumar, who retired on Saturday. Krishna, part of the 1991 IPS batch, took over at the UP Police headquarters.

An IIT Roorkee graduate, Krishna is noted for his rapid rise in the IPS ranks. His career includes significant positions such as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow and Inspector General (IG) Lucknow Zone, alongside his role as IG of the Border Security Force (BSF).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025