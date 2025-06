Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Recovers in Malaysia After Hospital Stay

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei has been discharged from a Malaysian hospital after experiencing fatigue. He is currently recuperating at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Malaysia before returning to his homeland.

The 78-year-old ruler, who holds various important positions in Brunei, had fallen ill during a Southeast Asian leaders' meeting in Kuala Lumpur, prompting his admission to the National Heart Institute.

Accompanied by the queen and royal family members, Sultan Bolkiah continues to rest in Malaysia following medical advice, with no confirmed date for his return to Brunei.