Bureaucratic Shake-Up: Bihar Transfers 45 IAS Officers

In a sweeping bureaucratic overhaul, the Bihar government transferred 45 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including numerous district magistrates, in preparation for the impending assembly elections. This includes significant reshuffling within the Bihar Administrative Service (BAS), with 31 officers being relocated to various posts.

The General Administration Department issued the transfer orders, which include pivotal appointments in the Mahadalit Commission and the Scheduled Caste Commission, signifying the government's strategic moves ahead of the polls. Notably, Patna's District Magistrate, Chandrasekhar Singh, has been elevated to the role of Commissioner of the Patna division.

The reshuffle sees Gaya's District Magistrate, Thyagarajan S M, stepping into Singh's former role in Patna, while Mayank Warwade takes charge as the State Project Director of the Bihar Education Project Council. This comprehensive shift underscores the government's intent to reinforce its administrative apparatus.

