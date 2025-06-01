Left Menu

Bureaucratic Shake-Up: Bihar Transfers 45 IAS Officers

The Bihar government has enacted a major bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of upcoming assembly elections, transferring 45 IAS officers and 31 BAS officers. Key appointments include new positions in the Mahadalit and Scheduled Caste Commissions and promotions for several officers, indicating strategic administrative changes in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-06-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 09:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping bureaucratic overhaul, the Bihar government transferred 45 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including numerous district magistrates, in preparation for the impending assembly elections. This includes significant reshuffling within the Bihar Administrative Service (BAS), with 31 officers being relocated to various posts.

The General Administration Department issued the transfer orders, which include pivotal appointments in the Mahadalit Commission and the Scheduled Caste Commission, signifying the government's strategic moves ahead of the polls. Notably, Patna's District Magistrate, Chandrasekhar Singh, has been elevated to the role of Commissioner of the Patna division.

The reshuffle sees Gaya's District Magistrate, Thyagarajan S M, stepping into Singh's former role in Patna, while Mayank Warwade takes charge as the State Project Director of the Bihar Education Project Council. This comprehensive shift underscores the government's intent to reinforce its administrative apparatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

